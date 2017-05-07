Russia joins Pakistan for peace efforts in Afghanistan: CG

Salahuddin Haider

RECALLING that on the political plane, Russia and Pakistan have joined hands to bring stability in Afghanistan and peace in the region, the Russian consul general Oleg Avedeev felt happy that ties between the two countries have been growing steadily, and a new turn around, which is indeed positive had already begun to unfold.

His address at the Russian Day earlier this week, was a tremendous effort on the part of Oleg and his staff in Karachi to continue to build on the edifice of peace and friendship, which has entered a new phase now, after decades of ill-will and hostility. That is history now, and a new chapter is opening up, which is much more promising and optimistic than ever before.

The reception hosted by Oleg was indeed memorable for many reasons. It showed tremendous hospitality, warmth and the will on the part of Moscow and Islamabad to strengthen their ties in defence, economic and be together on international scale.

That indeed is a happy augury for the for the future of peace in this part of the world, and globally as a whole, for Russians have helped Pakistan beyond our expectations at BRICS where an Indian resolution was shot down jointly by President Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, both great leaders, and working hard to restore sanity in the troubled world of ours.

The turn-out on that evening was impressive with people like Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Sirajuddin, senior minister Nisar Khuhro, Commander, Karachi, Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Rauf, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, consuls general of Bangla Desh Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman, Japan, Isomura, Republic of Korea Kim Dongi, Malaysia, Mohammad Ismail Bkri, Germany Rainer Schmiedchen, Switzerland, Indonesia, China, Herath of Sri Lanka, eminent businessmen, politicians, and media elite etc.

Welcoming the guests, Oleg reminded them that the day symbolized the resurgence of Russia as a nation, destined to play a significant role in reshaping the global order in a just manner and to prevent it from sliding into chaotic state and full-blown confrontation. Russia, he said, strives for global stability and is strongly committed to the primacy of international law. These were the major goals of the Russian foreign policy.

On the bilateral relationship, he emphasized that growing trust between their two capitals has manifested itself in the series of recent bilateral exchanges, the latest being the visit to Moscow of defence minister Khwaja Asif for a security conference. In defence, the ties have steadily shown good dynamics, joint Pakistan-Russia tactical exercises in October and participation of his country in Naval exercises AMAN-17 in Karachi were visible events, if proof was needed. These developments were aimed at a closer cooperation in fighting terrorism which is common threat to the two countries.

Saying that there was more good news, he said the trend for decreasing trade turn over caused by negative global tendencies has been reversed. Last year the volume of trade began to grow which augurs well for the potential to be exploited which is “enormous”. Moscow has demonstrated willingness to tap the gas market of Pakistan,has undertaken to finance the construction of LNG pipeline from Karachi to Lahore. Russian deputy minister for energy, and GASPROM deputy chairman had been to Pakistan to explore new avenues for cooperation in hyderocarbon, notably LNG supplies from Russia.

These were just a glimpse into present day Russian-Pakistan relationship, which are destined to grow from strength to strength because of demand for regional connectivity, he concluded.It was impress speech and depicted the willingness of the Russian leadership to be as helpful and cooperative to Pakistan as the time demands.