Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov plans to pay a visit to Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials ahead of a scheduled meeting of the Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission.

Heading a political delegation, Ryabkov will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday and meet with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi, the press attaché of Russia’s embassy in Iran, Andrei Ganenko, said on Sunday.—Agencies