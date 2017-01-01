Russia, China, Pakistan have no plan for mediation in Afghan peace

Kabul

Although Russia, China, and Pakistan recently held a session to assess the situation in Afghanistan, but a senior Russian diplomat says, the three countries have no program for meditation in Afghan peace negotiations.

Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of Russia in Afghanistan has said that Moscow, Beijing, and Islamabad have no plan for peace negotiations, because they have received no request in that regard. He made clear that Moscow session has been held to widen regional cooperation regarding improvement of situation in Afghanistan.

According the Russian special envoy, the three countries that participated in Moscow session believe there is a need for a more comprehensive regional formation in Afghanistan in cooperation with the country to set up new objectives. One of the matters agreed upon in tripartite session was carrying efforts for removal the names of Taliban’s leaders from the UN black list.—INP