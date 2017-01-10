Russia and Turkey close ranks

Scott Peterson

THROUGHOUT Syria’s grinding six-year war, Turkey did all it could to topple President Bashar al-Assad, backing anti-regime rebels in concert with Washington’s policy. For just as long, Russia did all it could to preserve Mr. Assad’s rule. It finally turned the tide in the regime’s favour by stepping up military support and airstrikes in September 2015, and, alongside Iran and Hezbollah, ensuring that pro-Assad forces took full control of key rebel strongholds in Aleppo last month.

Yet today, Turkey, a NATO ally, and a resurgent Russia are embarking on a new rapprochement that could be a defining feature of 2017 geopolitics, as anti-Americanism flares in Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan finds grounds for friendship with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Russia and Turkey are now joint guarantors of a nationwide Syria cease-fire that notably excludes the US and United Nations. Along with Iran, they are slated to host peace talks later this month in Kazakhstan, in a bid to cement those gains for Assad.

Erdoðan moves at home to crack down on opponents and centralise his power have soured his image in the US. Erdoðan, for his part, has decried US failure to extradite the Pennsylvania-based cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a mid-July coup attempt, as well as the US backing of Syrian Kurds, whom Turkey views as terrorists, in the fight against the IS.

“The extent to which the US is being vilified across the board [in Turkey], on a whole range of issues, obviously sets the stage for cooperation with the Russians,” says Bulent Aliriza, director of the Turkey Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. “From the macro-geopolitical point of view, this is obviously a victory for Russia,” says Mr. Aliriza, noting the “very clear” significance of a US and NATO ally cooperating so closely with Russia.

“Within the region, it is also a victory for Russia because Turkey changed its policy almost 180 degrees in Syria.” Still, analysts say, there are limits to Russia’s new friendship with Turkey, especially if the Trump Administration moves to assuage Erdogan’s concerns by pushing to extradite Mr. Gülen, or abandons US support for Syrian Kurds. Both ideas have been voiced by the president-elect or his top advisers, and a more forgiving White House could change Erdoðan’s tone.

Another factor will be how much President-elect Donald Trump embraces the Russian worldview in Syria – where Russia has turned itself into a decisive player in barely more than a year – and elsewhere. “They are winning at the moment, but the question is, do they get the big prize of detaching Turkey away from the Western alliance? I think it is too early to say,” says Aliriza. “Clearly Turkey still wants to cooperate with the US. They are waiting for Trump.”

“The US is a very important ally for us. We have cooperation in every field. But there is the reality of a confidence crisis in the relationship at the moment,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuþoðlu on Jan. 4. He said Turkey’s Ýncirlik airbase was used by the US-led anti-IS coalition, but the US had not provided air support to Turkey’s own cross-border Operation Euphrates Shield. American support for Syrian Kurds also meant “the US chose a terrorist organisation over its ally,” said Mr. Çavuþoðlu. And Gulen’s presence in the US remains a sore point.

“The US-Turkish relationship had its roots in Stalin’s push against Turkey after the Second World War, and Turkey entered into NATO because of that,” notes Aliriza of CSIS. “The US wanted Turkey in NATO for that reason. Once the cold war was over, question marks arose as to what the relationship should be and both sides found a way to cooperate, but with new rationales.

Obviously Russia is probing for advantages with Turkey…. This is Putin’s policy, to weaken the Western front against it,” says Aliriza. “Until we see which way the Turkish-US relationship is going to go under Trump, we have to put a caveat on how far the Turkish-Russian rapprochement could go.”

— Courtesy: The CS Monitor