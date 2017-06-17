Russia: Airstrike may have killed senior Daesh leader

Moscow

Russia’s Defense Ministry says its airstrike may have killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the Syrian city of Raqqah. In a statement released on Friday, the ministry said it was seeking confirmation that the Takfiri leader was killed in its airstrike in the Syrian city of Raqqah in May. The airstrike, carried out on May 28, targeted a meeting of Daesh leaders including Baghdadi whose real name is Ibrahim al-Samarrai. “According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the airstrike, was also present at the meeting,” it said.—Agencies