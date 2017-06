Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) has proved a game-changer for the rural economy.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here, he said that thousands of kilometres long carpeted roads had been constructed under the programme in rural areas of the province.

“This is the largest programme of construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in the history of the country,” he added.