Rural roads programme game changer for economy: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that thousands of kilometer long carpeted roads have been constructed under the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme in rural areas of the province. This beneficial programme has proved ‘game-changer’ for the promotion of rural economy.

This is the largest programme of construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in the history of the country as the rural population has got better transport facilities after the construction of carpeted roads in their areas and this has also left positive impacts on the rural economy.

This has helped the farmers to take their agri. produces to the marketplaces. It is heartening that this revolutionary programme has benefited the major portion of the rural population.

Shehbaz Sharif said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said that Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme is a unique and innovative initiative which has transformed the lifestyle of the rural population.

Construction of quality roads has tremendously benefited the farming community and other people living in rural areas.

He said that so far more than Rs.67 billions have been spent on this programme and around seven thousand kilometer long carpeted roads have been constructed in rural areas of the province. In the financial year 2017-18, Rs.17 billions will be spent on the construction of rural roads in different parts of the province.

He said that speedy, qualitative and transparent completion of development projects is the policy of the Punjab government and this policy has been applied to ensure high-quality construction of rural roads as this programme is of utmost importance.