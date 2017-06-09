People in the backward areas particularly in the rural areas have to travel around a lot to reach the hospitals for getting treatment of their ailments. The situation regarding pregnant women is all the more concerning as their relatives have to take them to the hospitals for treatment and child delivery on different modes of transport. The Punjab Government is taking appropriate measures to ensure provision of latest healthcare facilities to the people in the rural areas. One such step is recently introduced Rural Ambulance Service mainly for carrying pregnant women to the nearest healthcare facility.

As many as 193 ambulances are reportedly providing initial healthcare facility and taking the pregnant women to the hospitals. It is all the more appreciable that in view of the usefulness of the Rural Ambulance Service within short period, the provincial government is all set to add another pretty good number of 200 ambulances in the service in due course to cater to the increasing demand for carrying pregnant women to hospitals saving them from a great deal of inconvenience.

It is good also that besides providing emergency service to the expectant women, registration of pregnant women is also being carried out for data collection so that when an ambulance is required it can be provided to them forthwith.

Quite obviously Lady Health Workers have pivotal role in creating awareness among rural population particularly pregnant women as how to avail the rural ambulance service for going to the hospitals in a convenient and comfortable manner ensuring that no pregnant woman remains without availing the ambulance service in emergency on time .

Needless to mention here that introduction of Rural Ambulance Service is part of various measures being taken for providing most modern healthcare facilities to the people in the rural and urban areas throughout the province minimizing their inconvenience and sufferings.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT

Lahore

Related