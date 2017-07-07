Rupee devaluation

THERE has been un-announced but significant devaluation of Pak rupee and the most intriguing part of the episode is that it has been done by the Central Bank, apparently, without taking the Federal Government on board. The rupee plunged by 3.1 per cent in the opening hours of interbank trade on Wednesday, sparking a shortage of foreign currency in the open market as dealers preferred retaining rather than selling dollars. SBP intervenes in similar conditions but it not only kept mum but there are also reports that tacit messages were conveyed to banks to let the rupee go. In the afternoon, the central bank owned the move describing it as so-called correction.

The timing as well as modus operandi used for devaluing Pak rupee has legitimately raised doubts about motives of the decision. The PML-N government is facing political, legal crises and the move would surely add to worries, difficulties and challenges. There were already speculations that government has lost writ in some areas and Wednesday’s development has conveyed the impression as if economic arena has also been included in the list of those subjects. This was evident from the terse reaction of the Finance Ministry, which called the decline in value of rupee as artificial and that it had negatively affected the foreign exchange markets. The Finance Minister also pointed out that current political situation is being exploited by certain individuals, banks and entities. However, leaving aside who engineered the devaluation and for what purpose, we have been emphasising in these columns, time and again, that there was absolutely no justification for such moves as these benefited foreign countries, foreign companies and products whereas the country suffered because of sharp increase in debt, increased cost of imports and raw material and their consequential impact on the common man. Never before in the past, the country benefited from devaluation in terms of exports, which is cited to be main justification, and the latest move would meet the same fate.

Related