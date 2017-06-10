Rumpus in NA as members discuss Sh Rashid-Noor episode

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Though the National Assembly on Friday was expected to take up for discussions the suggestions put forward by the Senate on Finance bill 2017-18 but the session turned into chaotic one as the opposition parties strongly raised questions about the scuffle between the Awami Muslim League’s Shaikh Rashid and PML-N leader Noor Awan that took place on Thursday

In his remarks, Opposition Khursheed Shah stressed that the sanctity of members of Parliament should be given the first priority.

“Democratic governments come into power through the public vote. The Constitution provides guidelines on running the state. Those who run the state are answerable to Parliament,” he pointed out.

Khursheed Shah also brought with him Noor Awan’s pictures with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, which he promptly displayed to the lawmakers, prompting the opposition to start sloganeering against the government.

The statement triggered an outburst from MNA Abid Sher Ali, who continued criticizing the opposition even though he was told by the Speaker to remain silent. Shah accused the government of insulting the members of Parliament by using the organs of the State.

Speaking on occasion, Minister of State for Interior Balighur Rehman said that the person involved in the incident has been arrested and FIR registered against him in Secretariat Police Station. He said he was produced before the Court today and further investigations are underway. He said we have full confidence in our courts and the law will also take action in this case.

Talking about Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Papers case, Balighur Rehman said that PML-N believes in supremacy of law and the Prime Minister has presented his family for the accountability.

Speaking about the issue of arrest of Jamshed Dasti, the Speaker said that production order will be issued on the request of the Jamshed Dasti. The House will now meet on Monday afternoon at four.