Ruling, opposition parties’, diplomats politicians, friends greet Turkish Ambassador

Victory Day of Turkey reflects will of a great nation

Zubair Qureshi

August 30 Victory Day of Turkey reflects the strong will of a great nation that waged a war for its independence under the glorious leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal in 1919. The day is celebrated every year and Turkish citizens in all parts of the world reiterate their pledge to resist and counter all threats to their freedom, unity and solidarity.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Sadik Babur Girgin following the great tradition of his nation hosted a grand party to celebrate the day. Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was the chief guest on the occasion. Among the notable guests, one could see Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Asif Sandila, Ambassador (R) Qazi Humayun, former IG and intellectual Zulfiqar Ali Cheema, members of the Diplomatic Community, politicians from ruling and opposition parties turned up to attend the ceremony at Serena Hotel.

A cake was also cut to celebrate the day. Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin read out on occasion President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan’s message. He said on August 30, together with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we are celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Great Victory.

“We celebrate with heartfelt emotions August 30 Victory Day of our millions of citizens living in Turkey and in various countries across the world,” said President Tayyip Erdoðan’s message. According to the message read out on the occasion, President Tayyip Erdoðan extended his wholehearted gratitude to all friends who shared Turkey’s excitement on the country’s day of pride. President Tayyip Erdoðan’s message further says: “The Victory of August 30 is the declaration of our nation’s will to the entire world to live independently on its homeland which it deems to be more precious than its own life.

Having shaped the history with its political and social consequences, this victory became a source of inspiration and hope for many oppressed nations who fought a war of independence against imperialists. Turkey preserves the same determination to defeat any threat, attack or attempt for sabotage against its economic and political independence as it did 95 years ago. The unyielding fight we have been putting up against bloody terrorist organizations such as the FETO, DAESH, PKK, PYD, etc. without making any concessions on the law, justice and democracy is the most evident example of our determination. With its struggle, Turkey not only protects its citizens, but also contributes to global security.

Turkey will continue to eliminate threats against its existence at their root. Without doubt, our biggest source of strength in this difficult period is the unity and solidarity of our nation, which has coalesced around the principles of ‘One Nation, One Flag, One Homeland and One State,’ as well as the support of friendly countries. With the legendary resistance it put up in the face of the July 15 coup attempt, our august nation showed what risks it can take if left with the only choice of ‘Either Independence or Death.’

That night, our nation not only thwarted the coup attempt at the cost of 250 martyrs and 2,193 veterans, but also displayed its will to defend its country, democracy and freedom. With this willpower, which rendered Çanakkale impassable, which brought our War of Independence to victory, and lastly, which revived all across the country on the night of July 15, our country has the power and capacity to overcome all obstacles.

This is best epitomized by our achievements over the last year in economy and in investments as well as on the way to advanced democracy despite all the troubles we have gone through, primarily the coup attempt and terror attacks. On this occasion, I once again remember the founder of our Republic and the Commander-in-Chief of the Great Offensive, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal, and his comrades with gratitude; and wish Allah’s mercy upon all our martyrs and veterans.”

President Tayyip Erdoðan’s message was received well and the participants applauded the determination of the great President of Turkey. Participants of the ceremony expressed their joy and satisfaction that Turkey’s leadership is in strong hands. “He is a true leader of the Muslim world and can resolve the conflicts of the Muslim world and thwart all the challenges to the Ummah,” said a guest.