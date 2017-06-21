Rules of breastfeeding act to be amended

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that with a view for better growth of infants, prevention from diseases and to overcome infant mortality rate, breastfeeding would be promoted in Punjab. He said for this purpose, necessary amendments would be introduced in the breastfeeding act.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of newly re-constituted infant feeding board, here today. Provincial Director Integrated Reproductive Mother, Newborn and Child Health & Neutrician Programme Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Additional Director Dr. Akhtar Rasheed Malik, representatives of Baby Milk Manufacturers Association, female members of from Punjab Assembly and other officers attended the meeting. While briefing the board, Dr. Akhtar Rasheed informed that necessary amendments have been proposed in the breastfeeding act according to the present requirements.

He said that all the stakeholders including manufacturers of formula milk products have been taken on board. Kh. Imran Nazir directed that board meeting should be called every month for early implementation on the decisions.

He directed that proposed amendments should be finalized by 31st July for sending these to the Law Department. Dr. Akhtar Rasheed further said that breastfeeding promotion committees would be constituted in all public sector hospitals. It was also proposed that the formula milk manufacturer companies would be bound to write instructions in Urdu on labels just like warning written on the cigarette packet. Dr. Akhtar Rasheed said that orientation and implementation strategy would be prepared with the collaboration of the stakeholders and monitoring inspectors would also be deputed to ensure implementation.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that comprehensive awareness campaign through media would also be alunched for the promotion of breastfeeding. Dr. Akhtar Rasheed informed that 60 thousand deliveries performed at public sector health facilities monthly.