Rulers trapped in spiral of corruption: Pervaiz Elahi

Rawalpindi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said that the rulers are trapped in the spiral of corruption, while every project of PML-N is aimed to earn dollars and the farmers package is an illusion created by Shahbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Workers convention was held in Rawalpindi, while addressing the convention, PML-Q Punjab president Pervaiz Elahi said that we worked with honesty during our regime and people still remembered our work. He said that PML-Q during its regime focused only on farmers and poor people.

He continued that rulers today are trapped in the spiral of corruption, as after cheap bread and the bus project, now orange line train project also being proved to be dollar earning project and those project will have no benefit to common people. While criticizing the government, he said that there are no medicines in hospitals for the poor people, while Punjab is under debt of 3000 billion rupees.

PML-Q leader said that PML-Q organizational restructuring process was launched from Rawalpindi, while the Workers Convention will contribute mainly in future politics.—INP