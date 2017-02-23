Rulers have lost credibility: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that whatever the decision in the Panama leaks case, the government had lost its credibility. Talking to the media after the hearing of the case before the Supreme Court bench on Thursday, he however said that the nation was expecting full justice from the apex court of the country. He further said that the future of Pakistan largely depended on the court decision in this regard.

“We want a decision on the basis of Right and Wrong, not on the basis of Left or Right,” he remarked and added that only the court could to that. He said that justice was a divine obligation and the eyes of the whole nation were now on the learned judges.

He said that the ruling family had to explain that when it was from hand to mouth during 1980s, how it turned into trillionaire after coming into power during 1990s. He said that initially, the JI had moved a petition before the NAB but it had proved to be deaf, dumb and blind and virtually stood as a wall against the ruler’s accountability, which forced the JI to approach the apex court.

Sirajul Haq said that the ruling elite did not think that being “Sadiq and Ameen “( truthful and honest) were prerequisites for a ruler although this was a requirement under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. He said that a NAP similar to the one against terrorism was also be initiated to check financial terrorism.

The JI chief said that the learned judges of the Supreme Court had heard the arguments of the petitioners’ counsels with great patience which gave him the hope that the fate of the nation was going to change. He said that the state institutions had been acting as playthings in the hands of the ruling party and never asked from them how they had managed to earn heaps of wealth.

He said that the major national institutions like the Steel Mills, Railway, WAPDA, PIA had been running in losses where as the private business of the ruling family had been earning huge profits. He said that during the last eight months, the National Assembly had done nothing t o check loot and plunder of the rulers. Sirajul Haq said that the masses should also review their voting trend and reject the plunderers who had been ruling over them so far but never bothered to improve their plight.—INP