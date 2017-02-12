Rulers, bureaucracy not interested in legislation

Peshawar

Ameer of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that the rulers and bureaucracy are not interested in legislation.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention organised by the JUI-F here on Sunday, Maulana said that Pakistan was not a secular but an Islamic country and according to its Constitution, all laws will be made in accordance with Quran and Sunna. He said that the JUI-F had disconnected the supply line of the terrorists.

He said that development work in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was equal to zero, adding that fundament facilities should be provided to the FATA people.

He said that people associated with law had always talked abut law. He said that the system of the country will be democratic and not parliamentary.

He said that merger of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an opinion and separate province and identity for FATA people was another opinion. He said that the government had also constituted a committee for reforms in FATA.—INP