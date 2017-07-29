Rule of law in Pakistan

Unfortunately, Rule of Law is not accorded the highest position in this country. Had the Rule of Law been accorded the due importance then the chosen few who retired some ten to fifteen years ago, would not have been rehired and retained till today. Is this the Rule of Law in this land? Joint Investigation Team (JIT) may be constituted to probe into their professionalism, productivity in ill-fated organizations and their declared and undeclared assets. All is ruins. Indeed, law protects those who protect it.

Those who destroy law or misinterpret it get destroyed and disgraced. Therefore, law should not be destroyed so that we may not be destroyed as a consequence thereof. Why should those who ask for Employees Service Rules or due promotion be tortured, intimidated or abused or those who retired so many years ago and being rehired and retained time and again. This society of ours can exist, if everyone acts according to law and thereby protects law, and protects the rights of individuals. It simply implies that the protection of the Constitution, Laws and Rules is in the interest of both the individual and the society.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

