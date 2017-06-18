Rugby: Scotland upset Wallabies in cliff-hanger

Sydney

Scotland dug deep to pull off a famous 24-19 victory over Australia in a gripping rugby union international in Sydney on Saturday. The teams scored three tries each but Scotland were 17-12 ahead at half-time and after regaining the lead midway through the second period, they held on gamely for the win. Fifth-ranked Scotland proved the nemesis of the Wallabies, the world number three, and won again in Australia after a try-less 9-6 victory on their last tour in 2012. In a tight finish, the Wallabies tried desperately to conjure the converted try needed for victory but the Scottish defence refused to buckle. Scotland have given the Wallabies plenty of trouble in recent years and heading into the Sydney Test had gone down by just one point in their previous two meetings. The Wallabies were their own worst enemies in a ragged first half, gifting the Scots two tries to trail at half-time as Israel Folau replied with two signature tries, making it four in his last two Tests. Scotland had the better of the early exchanges and fullback Greig Tonks gave them the lead with a long-range penalty goal. Australia were sloppy in possession and a poor pass from scrum-half Will Genia to hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau was snapped up by inside-centre Duncan Taylor, who ran over from 30 metres. Fly-half Finn Russell’s conversion