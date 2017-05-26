Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Ramazan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan will be held in Islamabad today.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6:30pm in the committee room of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony but according to the met office, there are few chances that Ramazan moon will be visible on Friday.

Chairman of the committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, will lead the meeting, according to Radio Pakistan. Further, meetings of zonal/district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters simultaneously.