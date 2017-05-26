Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet for Ramzan’s moon sighting today

Islamabad

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramzan will sit on Friday at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The committee has announced that on Friday evening, corresponding Shaban 29 1438 Hijri, it would gather to witness the moon of Ramzan ul Mubarak 1438 AH, a news release said.

trict Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be held on the same day at the same time at their respective headquarters.

Meanwhile, it is reported that there is ‘Slight Chance’ of sighting the new moon of Ramzan, 1438 AH on 29th of Shaban (Friday). The new moon of Ramzan, 1438 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 00-45 PST on 26-05-2017, a met office press release said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.