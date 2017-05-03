Ruckus in KP Assembly

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session on Tuesday had already been marred by chaos as opposition lawmakers protested alleged irregularities in the distribution of funds across the province, but the situation worsened after one MPA made a distasteful remark directed at a woman counterpart from the opposition.According to reports, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Dr Meher Taj Roghani had allowed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Public Health Engineering Minister Shah Farman to address the House amidst the ongoing protest against the disbursement of public funds.

While Farman attempted to speak, PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai interrupted his address to allege that a significant amount of development funds were diverted to Nowshera while several other districts were neglected. Nowshera is the constituency of KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

On hearing this, the PTI lawmaker said Orakzai had been misinformed and asked her to “meet [him] separately” so that he could explain the disbursements of funds to her.

Upon hearing this, a ruckus broke out in the KP Assembly and all opposition lawmakers started protesting the ‘indecent’ remark made by Shah Farman. Later, Orakzai also went to the residence of KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to record her protest against the insult.