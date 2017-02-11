RSS statements unveil true face of India: Dr Qasim

Srinagar

Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM) chief Dr Muhammad Qasim on Friday said the statements of RSS are not mere political but an elaborate historical and political context lies at their base.

In a statement issued here, Qasim said the concept of India and Hinduism are inseparable. “Hinduism basically is the name of the historical, cultural, and caste-based social system of India. Its greatest strength is the power of its assimilation and it can absorb into itself any other religion of India. Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism, which had started as reformation movements within Hinduism, rose as separate religions but Hinduism with its excellent power of absorption assimilated them back into its fold thus eliminating their separate identities.”

“Christianity, Judaism, and Zoarastrainism, as per their own edicts, are neither missionary nor universal and complete thus these religions don’t pose any challenge to Hinduism. It is Islam that has a unique and separate status in beliefs, modes of worship, day to day affairs and morals, and is missionary, complete and universal. Thus, it is Islam that poses a direct challenge to Hinduism in the subcontinent. In spite of this, Hinduism has already affected the beliefs and day to day affairs of Muslims in subcontinent,” he said.

Qasim said barring Hinduism, it is “almost impossible” for any other religion to maintain its teachings and identity in the pristine form in India. “This is the reality that made creation of Pakistan essential and this fact is the foundation of the freedom movement in Kashmir.”

“In the real sense of term, India can be best understood through these statements of RSS. Therefore, instead of getting angry at these statements we should understand that RSS is truthfully presenting its ideology and ambitions unlike others,” the MDM chief added.—KR