Rs90m to be spent on missing facilities in schools

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A sum of Rs. 90 million would be spent on priority basis for the provision of missing facilities in the schools in the district. While chairing the meeting of the District Development Committee, DCO Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that a sum of Rs. 19.375 million would be spent for the reconstruction and repair of the dangerous school buildings during the current year. He directed the concerned officers to ensure continuous monitoring of the projects.

He told the meeting that filth and garbage piled up in the open space over the years in front of the DHQ Hospital has been removed by the TMA and directed the EDO Finance and Senior Administrative Officer that the land should be developed into a park to provide recreational facilities to the dwellers of the locality and patients of the hospitals. He also reviewed the arrangements being made to establish Justice Sharif Children Park near the Fawara Chowk.