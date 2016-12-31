Rs895.264b earmarked to facilitate less-developed areas

Islamabad

Present government during its regime (2013-14 to 2016-17) has allocated a total amount of Rs895.264 billion to bring less developed areas at par with rest of the country.

The less developed areas are identified by provincial governments by using economic data of district in question and state of basic infrastructure and quality of life of the area.

This function is performed by the provincial government.

Giving year-wise details about allocation of funds, sources at Planning and Development Division on Friday said during 2013-14, the government released Rs127.6 billion against allocation of Rs135.697 billion, during 2014-15, Rs177.6 billion were released against allocation of Rs188.893 billion, during 2015-16, Rs272.5 billion were released against allocation of Rs289.938 billion and amount of Rs263.9 billion was released during 2016-17 against allocation of Rs280.737 billion.

The sources said during 2016-17, a large number of projects in various sectors are being executed in less developed areas defined by provincial governments with total allocation of Rs280.737 billion.

Above allocation includes Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Rs12 billion, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Rs21 billion, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rs9 billion and Rs100 billion for Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

A number of development projects are being implemented in less developed districts through federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in multiple sectors of the economy.

As per distribution of responsibilities under constitution, the federal government undertakes development projects of national importance.

Sometimes it becomes difficult to bifurcate federal projects into different districts/areas because irrespective of allocation such projects, the entire country benefits from those projects such as water reservoirs, transmission lines, canal network, railways line, rolling stock, power generation, research products relating to enhancement of agriculture production etc.

After 18th amendment to constitution, development at local level is responsibility of provincial governments.

Provincial governments are free to formulate respective Annual Development Programmes (ADPs) as per requirement need of local area. The federal government, through projects indicated above, supplements th efforts of provincial governments.—APP