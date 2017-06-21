Rs8.87b non-development budget of MCI approved for 2017-18

Staff Reporter

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has approved non-development budget of Rs 8.87 billion for the fiscal year 2017-18. This approval was given during the special session of MCI held at Pak China Friendship Centre here on Tuesday. The session was presided over by the Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz. The approved budget of MCI would be submitted to federal government for final approval. On this occasion, all the Members of MCI discussed at length different segment of the budget.

Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that credit for establishing local body system in the federal capital went to Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif under whom leadership, local body elections were held in rural and urban areas of Islamabad for the first time and also entrusted responsibility of the affairs of the CDA upon the elected representatives.

He said that for the first time local bodies system was introduced and MCI was formulated in federal capital.

“ Being a new polarization, MCI was facing few difficulties, for interest of the federal capital, we have formulated a comprehensive roadmap and acting upon which Islamabad would be made a model city of the country,” he added.

Mayor said that federal government was also being requested for issuance of development budget of MCI and after receiving the budget development activities without discrimination in the all union councils would be initiated.

Out of the approved non-development budget for the fiscal year 2017-18, 902 millions have been allocated for pay and allowances of officers, 3228 million for pay and allowances of officials and 1688 million rupees for daily wages employees and contract employees, Eid and Easter allowance while remaining budget has been allocated for miscellaneous expenses.

Sheikh Anser said that policies were being devised not only to increase the revenue but would also ensure financial discipline in newly established MCI.

He said that by strengthening Municipal Administration Directorate, both administrative and financially revenue generation could be significantly improved. He said that in order to further strengthen MCI property tax and other taxes would be reviewed.