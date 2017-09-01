Over Rs78.7b released for development projects

Islamabad

The government has so far released over Rs 78.7 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total allocations of Rs.1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs 15696.1 million for federal ministries and Rs 14507 million for special areas, according to latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, Rs 2600 million have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13660 million under PSDP 2017-18.

The government also released Rs 609 million for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48701.460 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 409.553 million.

An amount of Rs 300 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 20143 million while Rs 163 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 815 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 723.932 have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs2992.846 million, Rs 223.7 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 11498.353 million whereas Rs 500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 3500 million.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 61 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 322 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government released Rs4040 million for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25344.303 million, Rs 5578 million for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs18300 million whereas Rs 4889 million have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs26900 million for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs 3211 million for Prime Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs 900 million have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs7500.

An amount of Rs 3211.746 million have been released for Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs20000 million, according to the data. The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).—APP