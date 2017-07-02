Rs635b being spent on dev projects: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Punjab government has given the largest development programme in the history of the province for the current financial year 2017-18. He said that Rs.635 billion will be spent on development projects during current fiscal year and this programme is remarkable in the history of any province in Pakistan.

The volume of this development program is 15% more than the development program of previous year and execution of this historic Annual Development Programme will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the province as well as change living style of the masses. He expressed these views while talking to elected representatives. The Chief Minister said that development of social sector on sustainable basis is our utmost priority. Record funds of Rs. 345 billion in current financial year have been earmarked for the promotion of education as we are well aware of the fact that only education is the key to development and prosperity, he added.

He said that Punjab government has started unprecedented programmes to equip the children with education and likewise incorporated the students of other provinces in the educational projects to reinforce national solidarity. Five lakh girls from less privileged districts are being educated under Zewar-e-Taaleem Programme, he added.

He said that through the programmes of Punjab Education Foundation, more than 25 lakh students have been educated besides new educational institutions, colleges and universities are being set up all over the province. The Chief Minister said that provision of best health facilities is also our priority and a huge sum of Rs. 263.22 billion has been allocated for this purpose.

He further said that mega project of Clean Drinking Water has been initiated from 37 districts of South Punjab and execution of this project will provide millions of people with potable water. Shahbaz Sharif said that agriculture has a key position in our economy and we have taken revolutionary steps to promote agriculture and livestock.

First time in the history of Pakistan, interest free loans of 100 billion rupees are being given to small farmers while relief has been provided to them by cutting short the prices of fertilizers, he shared. He said that these initiatives have brought a positive impact on agricultural sector resulting into an increase in agriculture production.