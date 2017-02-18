Rs514.934m released for National Food Security

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has so far released Rs514.934 million for the different developmental projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 against the total allocations of Rs1520.521 million. An amount of Rs109.200 million was released for the up gradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) and establishment of new adaptive research cum demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North waziristan Agency (FATA) Tank and Matora, Lakki Marwat.

The government had earmarked Rs273 million in its federal development programme during the current fiscal year in order to promote and develop the agriculture sector of theses areas. According the latest data released by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, an amount Rs80 million has been released for the research for agriculture development programme at federal level to enhance the research and development activities and disseminating the results of these research to the door steps of farmers across the country.

In order to promote the olive cultivation in the country to reduce the edible oil import, Rs96 million has been released for the promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale across the country as the government had allocated Rs240 million for the project for current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the government has released Rs80 million for the national pesticides resides residues monitoring system across the country as against the total allocation of Rs200 million for the current financial year. For exploiting the agriculture potential of Balochistan Province, an amount of Rs.8 million has been released for the establishment of horticulture research institute Khuzdar as against the total allocation of Rs20 million.

Rs10.578 million was also released for establishment of livestock research institute in Turbat Balochistan as against the allocation of Rs26.44 million. An amount of Rs15.376 million were provided for milk and meat supply chain improvement and support to livestock production in Federally Administered Areas, Azad Kashmir.