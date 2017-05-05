Rs5.5b being spent on PESCO transmission lines uplift: Abid

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has Abid Sher Thursday said the power transmission systems have been improved and they were adding over 500 megawatts each month adding Electricity from Sahiwal Coal Power Project will be added to the system by next month.

He also claimed there are some regions in the country with zero power outages.

Addressing a media conference at Pesco headquarters here on Thursday, the State Minister said that the federal government was spending Rs 5.5 billion for improving transmission lines of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Abid Sher Ali said electricity demand in PESCO region was 2,700 megawatts while the government was supplying 1,900 megawatts.

He said there are 963 feeders in PESCO and 415 feeders have no load shedding.

Abid Sher Ali said work on the construction of 220 KW grid stations in Charsadda, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan is in progress.

The state minister for power also accused district Nazim Charsadda of power theft.

He alleged that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was creating hurdles for acquisition of land for Nowshera grid station.

He criticized the provincial government for not initiating any power project in the province during the last four years.

Referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party he said PML-N opponents were hindering progress and they didn’t even produce one megawatt of electricity during their tenure.