Rs4b for modernization of agri sector

Sialkot

The Punjab agriculture department will spend Rs 4.76 billion for the improvement of agriculture sector on modern lines under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The sources in agriculture department told APP on Sunday that under the plan, Drip Sprinkler system would be installed in 20,000 acres land for better and effective utilization of irrigation water. Tunnel Farming Technology would also be introduced in 3,000 acres of land for growing vegetables in the province. The tunnel farming would be helpful in promotion of off-season vegetables around the year which would be supportive in improving the financials conditions of growers.—APP