Rs41b saved by signing lowest priced O&M accords for Haveli, Balloki power plants

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Government of Pakistan-owned National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL) signed a 12-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreement with China’s state-owned company SEPCOIII for its 1,230MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Combined-Cycle Power Plant in Lahore.

CEO NPPMCL Rashid Mahmood and Vice President SEPCOIII Shi Huawei signed the agreement having a reference value of US$ 148 million over 12 years. With this O&M agreement, NPPMCL has managed to save the consumer Rs0.20/kWh from the Rs. 0.52/kWh O&M costs allowed by the regulator. This fee structure is estimated to result in direct savings of at least Rs23 billion over 12 years.

The O&M agreement for 1,223MW Balloki Combined-Cycle Power Plant was signed with TNB REMACO, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s leading power company Tenaga Nasional Berhad. This agreement has a reference value of US$ 176 million. NPPMCL has managed to attain Rs.0.16/kWh lower than the O&M costs allowed by the regulation authority for this plant too resulting in direct savings of more than Rs18 billion over 12 years.

Under these agreements, both contractors shall have end-to-end responsibility for the operations and maintenance of the Power Plants for at least 12 years or their second Major Inspection (MI), whichever is later. SEPCO-IlI and TNB shall deploy human resource and be responsible for any repair or replacement of functional parts at the plants to maintain plant availability at 92%. The O&M agreement includes robust liquidated damages (LD) contractual safeguards to ensure performance against guaranteed efficiency and availability values. SEPCO-III and TNB were selected through an open and transparent bidding process that attracted bids from eight companies from around the globe.