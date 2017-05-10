Rs3b distributed among damaged houses’ owners

Wana

The federal government has so far released Rs 3 billion for distributed among owners of damaged houses in South Waziristan Agency (SWA) during Operation Rah-e-Nijat against terrorists.

Political Agent (PA) SWA Zafar ul Islam Khattak on Tuesday said that Rs. 3 billion has been distributed among the affectees while Rs 3 million has more been demanded from the federation.

Addressing tribal jirga of Barki tribe from Lower and Upper Kaniguram here at his office, he said that the fourth phase of survey of damaged houses would start from May 10 in Sharongi area of Tehsil Ladha where estimates of losses in 65 villages would be ascertained.

