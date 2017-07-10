Rs38b allocated for Hakla-Yark Motorway

Islamabad

The federal government has allocated Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yark, Dera Ismail Khan motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. The project, which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route, is scheduled to be completed in October 2018 at a cost of Rs 129 billion. The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five different packages and work on all packages is underway, said sources in the Planning Ministry.—APP