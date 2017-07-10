Rs38b allocated for Hakla-Yark Motorway

14

Islamabad

The federal government has allocated Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yark, Dera Ismail Khan motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. The project, which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route, is scheduled to be completed in October 2018 at a cost of Rs 129 billion. The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five different packages and work on all packages is underway, said sources in the Planning Ministry.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR