Rs363.980b released under PSDP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has released over Rs 363.980 billion for different social sector developmental projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as against the total allocations of Rs 800 billion. The government released 13.669 billion till January 27 for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) against its total allocations of Rs. 27.690 billion, according to latest data released by the Planning Ministry.

The government also released Rs 111.4124 billion for infrastructure and development projects under National Highway Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs 188 billion for FY 2016-17. Under PSDP Rs 60.2638 billion have been released for Water and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power sector projects as against the total allocation of Rs 130 billion for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 6.8905 billion has been released for Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocations of Rs 31.716 billion in federal PSDP 2016-17. About Rs 8.548 billion have been released for Higher Education Commission as compared to its total allocation of Rs 21.486 billion for the year 2016-17.

Similarly an amount of Rs 2.604 billion has been provided to Housing and Works Division against the allocations of Rs 7.687 billion while an amount of Rs 2.343 billion has been released for Finance Division out of total Rs 9.4337 billion. According to the data, the government released Rs 9.43 billion for Interior Division against its total allocations of Rs 11.568 billion while an amount of Rs 9.7596 billion has been released for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division out of its total allocations of Rs 24.951 billion.