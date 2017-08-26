Rs341bn disbursed among farmers under PM’s Kissan Package: Senate told

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate was informed on Friday that a total of Rs. 341 billion have been disbursed among the farmers under Prime Minister’s Kissan Package.

Responding to a query during question hour, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed said subsidy on fertilizers has also been provided to farmers under the programme. To another question, he said a number of steps have been taken for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. He said 19 offices of the Community Welfare Attaches have been set up at sixteen missions in fourteen countries.

He said online complaints management system has been devised in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to redress the grievances of Pakistanis living abroad.

Minister of State for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Darshan informed the house that Drug Regulatory Authority has registered 1500 drug formulations with more than seventy thousand registered products. The Senate paid rich tributes to renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on his death anniversary being observed today.

Paying tributes to Ahmed Faraz, the members said the contribution of Ahmed Faraz in the literary history of the country is a national asset.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad also introduced “The Public Interest Disclosures Bill, 2017” envisaging a mechanism for public interest disclosures and protection of persons making such disclosures. Both the bills were referred to the Standing Committees concerned. Earlier the House passed two bills.

The first bill “The National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2017” provides to amend the National School of Public Policy Ordinance 2002.

The second bill “The Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017” provides for making compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to Muslim students in all educational institutions. The bills were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed. The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday evening at five.