Rs30m grant approved for boxer Waseem

Islamabad

The government has approved the Rs 30 million grant announced by the Prime Minister for World Silver Flyweight Champion Muhammad Waseem, an official in the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said Wednesday. However, the payment procedure is yet to be decided that it would be given in installments or wholesome, he told APP.

It may be mentioned here that the grant approved would be utilized in trainings and tours of the boxer. The Federal Government has also assured to support the player with every possible facility.

Waseem had successfully defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) silver flyweight title after defeating Giemel Megramo of the Philippines in November last year. Waseem has so far proved to be unbeatable.

Meanwhile Waseem said he wants to continue his winning streak in future for Pakistan. “I am looking for more wins in future and to bring more laurels for my country. I just need proper support,” he remarked.—APP