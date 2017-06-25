Rs30 million arranged to distribute Eid gifts among prisoners

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan has arranged to distribute clothes, Eid gifts and toys among women and Juvenile prisoners in the jails all over Pakistan. These gifts are arranged through philanthropists, individuals and organizations. The representatives of Federal Ombudsman also distributed such gifts in jails and among children of the SOS villages. The initiative has been taken by the Federal Ombudsman on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in suo motu case No.1 of 2016 outlined critical issues relating to the conditions of women, children and juveniles in the jails.

The Federal Ombudsman Mr. M. Salman Faruqui then constituted a “National Committee on Prison Reforms” under the headship of prominent lawyer and Senator SM Zafar.

Later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan appreciated the Ombudsman Prison Report.

The Committee later on briefed the Honourable Chief Justices of the Provincial High Courts of Pakistan who announced it a most beneficial report and ordered for its implementation.

Last year in Ramzan, Philanthropists from all over Pakistan announced donations and amounts of fines for jails inmates i.e. Women, Children and Juvenile prisoners who could not pay their fines and in hardship cases who could not pay “diyat”.

This year, under the directions of the Federal Ombudsman Mr. M. Salman Faruqui, Philanthropists from all over Pakistan given Eid Gifts and Rs.30 Million for payment of fines of such prisoners. In this regards, the Federal Ombudsman appreciated special efforts of Secretary Syed Iftikhar Babar, Mr. Imtiaz Inayat Ilahi, Sr. Adviser, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, Sr. Adviser law and Mrs. Zaryab Musarrat, Director for organizing such donations and release of such prisoners from jails. The Federal Ombudsman also appreciated the efforts of Mian Muhammad Hanif, Mr. Zamurd Khan, VC COMSAT, VC, AIOU, Chairman HEC and others for paying such files and gifts. In this regards, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, Registrar/Sr. Adviser Law requested all the Honourable Registrars of the Provincial High Courts for provision of lists of such prisoners so that their fines could be paid and their release could be made possible on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitter. In this regard, Director Wafaqi Mohtasib Mrs. Zaryab Musarrat also visited different jails and SOS Villages and distributed gifts among them.

In this regard and with the efforts of Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Mr. M. Salman Faruqui, fist separate jail for Juveniles have been constructed in Faisalabad and in different jails of Pakistan, special education and skill development and computer classes have been managed with the help of COMSATS, Allama Iqbal Open University etc.to become literate these juveniles, children and women prisoners. Mr. Zamurd Khan of Pakistan Sweef Homes is also managing to construct such sweet homes in main jails of Pakistan.