Rs3.19b corruption cases under trial in KP courts

Peshawar

Director Investigations KP Ehtisab Commission (KPEC) Sardar Ali Khan Thursday informed that 24 financial corruption references worth Rs 3.19 billion involving 74 individuals had been registered by KPEC in last 16 months, which were under trial in respective courts.

He said this during a briefing arranged for Advisor to KP CM on Information and Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here.

The KPEC Director Investigation told that disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Afridi had been released on bail and there were four cases against him in which he was under trial.

Similarly, former Minister for Excise and Taxation and PPP Leader Liaquat Shabab and former Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University were also under trial in the courts for embezzlements of public funds.

He was informed that Rs 581.10 million had been saved through timely intervention in different departments and projects of the province. He said there was no clause or section in KPEC Act that allowed the accused to avail the facility of voluntary return or plea bargain.

The interventions worth mentioning include Rs 300 million saved from Mardan Medical Plaza, Rs 42.6 million from Darmalak Dam in Kohat, Rs 100 million from Peshawar Text Book Board, Rs 66.3 million in department of Mines and Minerals and Rs 42.7 million in Malakand C&W department.—APP