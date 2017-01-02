Rs279.475b released for dev projects in 1st half

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has released over Rs279.475 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year (2016-17) for different social sector developmental projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as against the total allocations of Rs700 billion. The government released 9.041 billion till December 30 for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) against its total allocations of Rs.27.690 billion, according to official data.

The government also released Rs79.086 billion for infrastructure and development projects under National Highway Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs42.750 billion for FY 2016-17. Under PSDP Rs41.262 billion has been released for Water and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power sector projects as against the total allocation of Rs130 billion for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs6.812 billion has been released for Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocations of Rs31.716 billion in federal PSDP 2016-17. About Rs8.548 billion has been released for Higher Education Commission as compared to its total allocation of Rs21.486 billion for the year 2016-17.

An amount of Rs2.594 has been provided to Housing and Works Division against the allocations of Rs.7.330 billion while an amount of Rs.1.562 billion have been released for Finance Division out of total Rs.9.433 billion. According to the data, the government released Rs4.674 billion for Interior Division against its total allocations of Rs11.568 billion while an amount of Rs7.586 billion have been released for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division out of its total allocations of Rs23.951 billion.