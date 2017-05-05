Rs1b utilized on phase-I of PM education reforms programme

Staff Reporter

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has been spent around Rs 1 billion on the first phase for upgradation of federal public schools under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD, Maiza Hameed. She said that Rs 3 billion more for upgradation of next 200 schools under Phase-II of education reforms programme were expected to be released by the federal government very soon.

Maiza said that public educational institutions of the federal capital were showing good results due to successful implementation of the Prime Minister Education Reforms’ Programme.

The number of out of school children has been declined from 26 to 22.06 million between the years 2012-16, she said adding that ICT has shown good progress in this regard.

Briefing further about the reforms programme, she said that Montessori classes had been started in 21 public educational institutions of the Islamabad which aims to bring children of 3 to 5 years of age into public sectors school.

Aiming at to facilitate the girls especially belonging to rural areas of ICT with safe transportation facility, the prime minister was handed over 70 school buses to the schools, she said. Maiza added that 130 more buses had also been ordered by the prime minister to procure on priority basis while special customized buses would be introduced to cater special children.