Rs18b to be released for PIMS

Staff Reporter

The federal government has decided to release an amount of Rs 18 billion for completion of various development projects in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). According to an official of Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD), feasibility report has been prepared and the said amount will be released soon in order to improve the healthcare facilities at PIMS.

He said that besides other areas, the amount will also be utilized to upgrade the burn care center of the hospital and more facilities will be provided to the centre.