Rs15.05b set aside for commerce, investment

Lahore

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 15.05 billion for industries, commerce and investment sector, which also include an allocation of Rs 2 billion for Chief Minister’ Employment Scheme for fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budget documents, Rs 4 billion would be spent on PIEDMC, Rs 3 billion on the SME Credit scheme, and Rs 4.6 billion for skills development sector.

Special focus will remain on the establishment of new industries, E-Portal for business registration, development of Quaid-e-Azam Development Park, imparting skill to 645,000 individuals under the Punjab Skills Development Programme by TEVTA, PVTC, PSDF etc.—APP