Rs1345b direct taxes collected during current fiscal year: Senate told

Islamabad

The Senate was informed on Wednesday that the government has collected over Rs 1345 billion as direct taxes during the current fiscal year.

Responding to a question, Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that over 24 billion rupees were collected from government employees, over 484 billion rupees from Private persons, over 830 billion rupees from Companies and 5.5 billion from Corporations.

Replying to another question, the Law Minister said new survey of BISP will be completed by next year to include maximum number of poor people to get benefit from the programme.

The Senate has termed US President Donald Trump’s Afghan strategy as one sided by putting the entire onus on Pakistan for the failure of US policy in Afghanistan.

The observation has been made in report of the Committee of the Whole unanimously adopted by the House today.

The report said Pakistan’s perspective has been ignored despite the ground realities of its sacrifices in the war on terror.

It said Islamabad’s legitimate concerns regarding expanding ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan used as sanctuaries and safe havens for orchestrating terrorist attack inside Pakistan have been completely ignored.

The House adopted a report of the committee of the whole containing initial response to the US President’s Afghan-South Asia policy statement.

The report presented by leader of the House Raja Zafar-ul-Haq has been prepared after meeting of the committee of the whole that met over the last two days to prepare policy guidelines in light of the emerging regional realities and role of the United States.

The Chair directed the concerned authorities to send copies of the report to embassies and high commissions of different countries in Pakistan to convey Parliament’s message to the international community regarding Trump’s statement.—INP