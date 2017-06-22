Rs12m allocated for Harappa site conservation, auditorium

Multan

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 12 million in the budget 2017-18 for site conservation and construction of an auditorium at Harappa, an ancient site depicting 5000 years old civilizations. An official of Punjab archaeology department said that architectural remains of ancient civilizations would be conserved under the project. Moreover, an auditorium would be built that would be utilised to play documentary on Harappa and other informative material. Officials have started preparing drawings for auditorium.

Walkways approaching to or passing through the site would be extended further, and canopies would be installed to facilitate the tourists. The Rs 12 million funding was allocated for the on-going fiscal year and more funding would be allocated in fiscal year 2018-19 as the project would be completed in two years.

It may be noted that a Rs 100 million project has recently been completed at Harappa under which a gallery of the museum and boundary wall around the site was built besides other facilities. A boundary wall had also been built around a small graveyard nearby so that people visiting the graveyard do not over step the historical site.—APP