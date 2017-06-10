Rs123m distributed among farmers

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Under ‘save the calf’ scheme, Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali distributed cheques of Rs 123m among 133 farmers in a ceremony held at DC office. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said this scheme was introduced by Punjab CM to overcome shortage of meat. In this district 133 farmers were given Rs 123m at the rate of Rs 6,500 per farmer.

He asked the farmers to take care of the calves and feed them properly. In case calves fall sick, contact should immediately be made with veterinary doctors for treatment, he advised the farmers. Earlier Additional Director Livestock Dr Mumtaz Beg told purpose of the scheme.

He said main purpose behind the scheme is to increase meat and strengthen economy of small farmers.

He said farmers are paid Rs 4000 each after every three months to bear expenditure of grass and other feeding items for calves. They are required to increase the weight of calf by 700 gram daily.