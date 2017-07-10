Rs122070m released for NHA under PSDP

Islamabad

The government had released Rs 122070 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) up till June 30. An official source told APP Sunday that for Hakla-DI KhanMotorway, Rs 154,00 million had been released. Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for construction of the project Rs 1500 million have been released. “For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which have been released,” he added. “For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs 100 million have been released while Rs 2200 million have been released for land acquisition for the project,” he said and added, “Rs 1,500 million have been released for the construction of Burhan- Havelian Expressway (E-35).” He further said for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total of Rs 9,000 million had been disbursed, while Rs 5,000 million have been released for land acquisition. “For Basima-Khuzdar section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 310 million have been released,” the source elaborated. Similarly, he said a sum of Rs 50,000 million had been released for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM).—Agencies