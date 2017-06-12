Rs120m for replacing water, sewerage lines

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, Sindh government has sanctioned Rs. 120 million for replacement of Nawabshah’s 40 years old water supply and sewerage lines to improve basic facilities to the citizens.

“The work will start as soon as allocated funds are made available”, said the Commissioner while talking to a group of media at his office. Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull recalled that Asia’s biggest filter plant has been installed in Nawabshah. However, the supply of polluted water to the city because of 40 years old water supply and sewerage lines had been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Sindh who sanctioned 120 million rupees for their replacement to ensure supply of potable drinking water.

He assured that work on replacement of these dilapidated lines will be taken in hand after Eid-ul-Fitr. Commissioner informed that a survey was being carried out for elimination of encroachments from the city and to restore the city’s past beauty.

According to Mustafa Phull Hockey, Cricket grounds and badminton court have been constructed on the 16 acres of land vacated by Sindh Road Transport Corporation. He said that encroachments from this precious land have been removed and it was being made secured with the construction of a boundary wall.

He informed that for the first time traffic signals are being installed at DC House and Kutchehry roads to regulate the ever growing traffic movement and congestion. He told the journalists that directive have been issued to the police to ensure that illuminating strips are affixed at the back of tractors, trolleys, rickshaws and camel and donkey carts in order to avoid accidents during night hours.