Rs12.640b subsidy on power supply to industrial sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

As a part of Prime Minister’s Industrial Support Package announced in February 2016, Ministry of Finance has approved release of Rs. 12.640 billion as subsidy on power supply to industrial sector.

It may be recalled that in 2016, Government had also provided industrial support subsidy amounting to Rs. 5.6 billion. Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has meanwhile said that Government’s support to Industrial sector aims to boost the manufacturing activity and help enhance exports of value added products. It also aims to stimulate economic activity leading to greater job opportunities in the country, the Minister added.