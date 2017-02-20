Rs10m to be paid to family of cop killed in Sehwan blast

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP Co-chairman ad former President Asif Ali Zardari has ordered payment of Rs 10 million in compensation to police officer killed in the Lal Shabaz Shrine bombing for they deserved to be honoured for doing a yeomen service.

He passed the order at a high level meeting he chaired at the CM House in Karachi Monday, which reviewed the law and order situation and discussed issues relating to police welfare.

The meeting was attended by top government officials including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, apart from senior officials from civil and police bureaucracy, said a handout issued after the meeting.

He also directed that in addition to cash compensation, families of police officials too should be provided a house each and employment.

In a briefing to Zardari, IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja said that the Sehwan blast killed 90 and injured 351 people. He also briefed the session over important arrests made in the province.

Zardari told the meeting that terrorists from across the border entered Pakistan, and he was aware of the facilitators of terrorism activities in Pakistan