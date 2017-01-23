Rs100m project approved to lay gas pipelines: Ibrar

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

In a bid to overcome prevailing gas shortage, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline SNGPL Rawalpindi has approved a project of Rs 100mln to lay 10 inch pipeline in cantonment areas.

The pipeline would be laid from Sowan to Lalkurti. It was decided in a meeting chaired by MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmed here. Malik Ibrar said that development work in cantonment areas was top priority adding on completion of the project, the residents would get regular supply of gas.

He said the project would be completed by February 15.

He said that the promises made with the masses would be fulfilled. Malik said the government would complete its tenure and would win the 2018 general election.

He said all available resources are being utilized for undertaking development projects and more would be launched for provision of facilities to the residents. The area residents thanked MNA for resolving the issue.