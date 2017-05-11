Rs1.5b granted for USC as subsidy during holy month of Ramazan

Islamabad

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would be granted Rs 1.5 billion as subsidy during holy month of Ramazan to facilitate customers in stores all over country. USC has evolved comprehensive strategy to ensure quality and standard for sale and purchase of products during the Ramazan to facalitate the customers, a spokesman of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Wajid Ali Khan Swati told APP on Wednesday.

The USC has formulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the companies to ensure certification of ISO-9002, under which, they will sale their products to the corporations store. The spokesman said the USC would provide 10 % concession on 1500 items of food and beverage in the holy month to give relief to common man.

He said that priority of the USC would be to evolve institutional mechanism for quality control of the items, adding that professionally qualified firms would also be engaged for quality test of items. Wajid said, “we are committed to maintain transparency and accountability in the corporation and will provide quality items to the customers.”

He said that monitoring and evaluation teams would also be sent in during Ramazan to verify the complaint, adding that complain centre also established in this regard.

Meanwhile, it is reported that under the directions of CM Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for holding of 19 Ramzan Bazars in the district in order to provide the essential commodities to the consumers on subsidized and control rates.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani while presiding over a coordination meeting with local body heads and other officers concerned. Mayor Municipal Corporation Faisalabad Muhammad Razzaq Malik, ADC R Muhammad Shahid, EADA Agriculture Marketing Tanveer Shami and Chief Officers were also present in the meeting.—APP